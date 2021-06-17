Faction feud claims two lives in Kurnool district

Two brothers, Voddu Nageswara Reddy and Voddu Pratap Reddy former Pesaravai Sarpanch and former Director of Kurnool District Central Cooperative Bank were brutally done to death on Thursday morning.

According to the Gadivemula police, a gang of people came in a van while the deceased siblings were walking to the cremation ground along with four others in Pesaravai village in Gadivemula Mandal, and dashed against them. The inmates of the vehicle allegedly got down and hacked the brothers with sickles and fled the scene. Three others were also injured in the incident and they were immediately rushed to the Nandyal Government Hospital for treatment.

The brothers were known TDP workers and followers of party Nandyal Parliament constituency president Gouru Venkata Reddy. Five to six members of the rival group knew about the brothers’ plan to go to the graveyard by walk to perform the ‘Third Day’ rituals of Pratap Reddy’s brother V. Mohan Reddy, who had died recently.

On coming to know of the incident Nandyal Deputy Superintendent of Police Chidananda Reddy along with his staff rushed to the spot. A tense situation is prevailing in the village and police picketing has been arranged. A known faction village, it is close to Chindukur, where 2008 faction killings had shaken the State.