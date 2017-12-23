Protest against triple talaq Bill

Opposing the Central government’s move of introducing a Bill in the current session of the Parliament criminalising instant triple talaq, lawyers under the aegis of the Muslim Advocates Association of Andhra Pradesh (MAAAP) staged a protest at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Addressing the lawyers, president of the association’s State unit Md. Jawahar Ali said that though the Muslim advocates welcomed the Supreme Court’s directive on ‘instant talaq,’ they were strongly opposing the government’s move to promulgate an Act with proceedings that were against the Shariat.

“The provisions of the proposed Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 are quite objectionable. While banning the instant talaq, the Bill proposed punishment in the form of fine and jail to the man and paved way for handing over the custody of children to the wife. It also proposed payment of alimony to the wife. When the talaq itself is nullified, where is the scope for alimony and punishment?” he asked. Accusing the government of trying to interfere in the Muslim personal law, Mr. Ali said that the entire Muslim community would oppose the move without a second thought.