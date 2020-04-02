Protective gear: Mekapati asks DICs to get the job done

Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy instructed the General Managers (GMs) of District Industries Centres (DICs) to coordinate and follow up with the apparel and other manufacturing units in their districts to get the required personal protection equipment (PPE) made.

He ordered that the GMs should tie up with the textile industries in their districts, especially in Krishna, Guntur, Chittoor and Anantapur, for the manufacturing disposable bedsheets immediately.

At a videoconference with the GMs and zonal managers of A.P. Industrial Infrastructure Corporation on Thursday, Mr. Goutham Reddy took stock of the functioning of essential commodities' manufacturing industries and the supply of essential groceries, transport issues, worker permits, etc.

Hygienic food

He directed the GMs to resolve the labour/workers' problems to meet the situation arising from the COVID lockdown.

The Minister advised Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Rajat Bhargava to coordinate with the Transport Roads and Buildings Department for ensuring serving of hygienic food to truck drivers by the roadside eateries, and smooth movement of essential goods.