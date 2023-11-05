Probe begins into death of newborn baby, twins and their mother in Eluru Government Hospital in a single day

November 05, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - ELURU

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh has ordered a probe into the death of a newborn baby girl, a pregnant woman and the twins in her womb, reported at Government General Hospital (GGH-Eluru) on November 4.

The mortalities will be jointly investigated by District Hospital Services Coordinator (DCHS-Eluru) Dr. B. Sateesh Paul and GGH Superintendent Dr. Sashidhar. According to an official release issued by the Collector, 29-year-old N. Alekhya gave birth to a baby girl, who needed emergency medical care, and her family decided to shift her to another hospital from the GGH for better emergency medical care. The baby reportedly died after her discharge from the hospital.

In another case in the same hospital, T. Devi, who was carrying a 33-week pregnancy, died while undergoing medical treatment. She was reportedly admitted to the GGH-Eluru in an unconscious stage.

Admitted on November 4 with some health complications, Ms. Devi died while undergoing treatment. The twins in the womb of Ms. Devi were found dead as per the preliminary reports. The Collector has directed the medical and health authorities and GGH-Eluru authorities to submit a detailed report on these four mortalities reported in a single day.