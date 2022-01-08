Andhra Pradesh

Principal suspended for ‘misbehaving with girls’

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) management has placed Sri Venkateswara Oriental College principal and a warden under suspension for allegedly misbehaving with girl students.

A group of girls had reportedly consumed non-vegetarian food in their hostel room, which is prohibited on TTD premises. Upon knowing this, Principal B. Surendra and warden Ramanatham allegedly summoned them to their chamber and misbehaved with them.

Following a complaint from the hostel inmates, the TTD’s in-house vigilance department conducted a probe, which found the duo guilty of the charges. Based on their report, the TTD management placed the two under suspension on Friday.

Women activists gathered at the college and demanded their arrest for allegedly making unfair advances with the girls.


