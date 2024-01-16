GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate NACIN in Andhra Pradesh on January 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also present an accreditation certificate to NACIN and deliver an address.

January 16, 2024 01:35 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - Amaravati

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Palasamudram in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Satyasai district on Tuesday and inaugurate the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) institute.

Modi will reach Palasamudram on Tuesday afternoon to participate in the scheduled programmes and return in the evening, according to an Andhra Pradesh government press release.

Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister will visit the first floor of NACIN to view the Antiquities Smuggling Centre, Narcotics Study Centre and Wildlife Crime Detection Centre, the release said.

Later, Modi will visit the ground floor to view the X-Ray and Baggage Screening Centre, followed by a visit to the academic block to plant some saplings and interact with construction workers.

He will also interact with some trainee officers and release a book titled 'Flora of Palasamudram'.

The Prime Minister will also present an accreditation certificate to NACIN and deliver an address.

Before his departure to Delhi, Modi is also expected to visit Lepakshi Temple.

Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, who directed officials to make arrangements for the successful visit of the PM, has reviewed the preparations.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy are also expected to attend Modi’s programme.

