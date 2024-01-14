GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi to visit NACIN centre at Palasamudram on January 16

January 14, 2024 05:41 am | Updated 05:41 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has instructed Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy to ensure tight security for the one-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Palasamudram in Sri Sathya Sai district on January 16.

The Prime Minister would participate in the programmes at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) centre, the Chief Secretary said while addressing a review meeting virtually at his camp office in Vijayawada on Saturday. He asked the heads of other departments to make arrangements for the visit.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would also participate in the programme, the Chief Secretary said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.