PM Modi to visit NACIN centre at Palasamudram on January 16

January 14, 2024 05:41 am | Updated 05:41 am IST - GUNTUR

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has instructed Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy to ensure tight security for the one-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Palasamudram in Sri Sathya Sai district on January 16.

The Prime Minister would participate in the programmes at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) centre, the Chief Secretary said while addressing a review meeting virtually at his camp office in Vijayawada on Saturday. He asked the heads of other departments to make arrangements for the visit.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would also participate in the programme, the Chief Secretary said.