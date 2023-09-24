HamberMenu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flags off Vijayawada-Chennai Vande Bharat Express train

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar attended the programme in Vijayawada railway station

September 24, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Children attend the Vijayawada to Chennai Vande Bharat express train inaguration in Vijayawada on September 24, 2023.

Children attend the Vijayawada to Chennai Vande Bharat express train inaguration in Vijayawada on September 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

VIJAYAWADA Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Vijayawada-Chennai Vande Bharat Express train on September 24.

The train, which originates from Vijayawada, will reach the destination in 6 hours and 40 minutes, the railway officials said.

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar attended the launch of the new train at Vijayawada railway station. She distributed flowers to children on the occasion.

Parliament Member Kesineni Nani, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, MLAs Vellampalli Srinivas and Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil and railway officers of different wings participated.

