Prices dip in volatile Pattikonda tomato market

Tomato prices have taken a nosedive in the Pattikonda market yard on Sunday, with a kg fetching ₹1.20. However, the market yard authorities said the price fell sharply because of the small size of the tomatoes.

P. Murali, the market yard supervisor, said that about 60 tonnes of tomatoes were received by the yard on Sunday. However, as most of these were either spotted or small in size many businessmen did not show much interest in purchasing them while a few others were not available on Sunday to make their purchases.

Excess output in TS

“Another major reason for the drop in tomato prices, especially in the Pattikonda market yard, is the excess production this year in Telangana, which is generally served by this market,” he added.

However, the prices seem to have stabilised on Monday and are fetching about ₹7 to ₹8 on an average.

According to the market yard officials, a big basket of tomatoes (approximately 25 kg) is fetching ₹350 on an average. Smaller baskets (approximately 12 kg) are fetching ₹170.

Last crop

Mr. Murali blamed the small size of tomatoes on the end-of-the-season crop. “By mid-December, the season ends. The produce now is the last tomatoes of the season,” he said.

About 60 tonnes of tomatoes reached the market on Sunday and also on Monday. About a couple of months ago, during the peak season, over 100 tonnes a day had reached the market.

In October also the prices had crashed, forcing the farmers to protest. They had dumped all their produce on the streets outside the market yard, demanding a fair price. During this period, on the orders of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the marketing department purchased tomatoes with price stabilisation fund.