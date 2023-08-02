HamberMenu
President of India should come to the rescue of tribals in Manipur: Ambedkar Porata Samiti

August 02, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Ambedkar Porata Samiti taking out a rally at Bobbili on Wednesday against the atrocities on tribespeople in Manipur.

Ambedkar Porata Samiti district president Soru Sambayya and Malamahanadu district president Enda Gopalarao on Wednesday urged President of India Droupadi Murmu to come to the rescue of tribespeople being attacked by influential sections in Manipur.

Condemning the violence and the rape of women, the association organised protest rallies at Bobbili, Terlam and other areas.

Speaking on the occasion at Bobbili in Vizianagaram district, Mr. Sambayya said such incidents might happen in other places too if the government did not act swiftly to protect law and order and save innocent people. He said that the Union government’s lethargic approach to the issue, even after strictures by the Supreme Court, was shocking everyone.

