Pregnant leopard killed in road accident

November 15, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHITTOOR

A pregnant leopard was fatally hit by an unidentified vehicle in a freak accident on the Nayakaneri road towards Tamil Nadu near V. Kota mandal headquarters on Wednesday morning.

According to the forest officials, the female leopard came under the wheels of an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road and utlimately succumbed to the multiple injuries and fractures.

A team from S.V. Veterinary University from Tirupati reached the spot and conducted an autopsy; later the carcass was cremated inside the forest.

The thick forests and hillocks surrounding the Koundinya wildlife sanctuary are teeming with several wildlife species, including leopards, sloth bears, wild boars, and antelopes. Thus, preventative measures would be taken to sensitise motorists passing through the forest road to use caution at night given the movement of wild animals, said forest officials.