Precision is hallmark of an advocate, says HC judge

April 15, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Moot courts teach the art of advocacy and enhance the ability to convince the judge in an effective way, said Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice R. Raghunandan Rao on Saturday,

Speaking after inaugurating a three-day National Moot Court competition, organised by the VIT-AP University School of Law (VSL), in association with Competition Commission of India (CCI), on the campus, Justice Rao said law graduates should also be tech savvy with changing trends in the domain of law. ‘Precision is the hallmark of an advocate. If he understands the case well, he will be able to put the facts precisely and present it before the judge,” he said.

Telangana High Court judge Justice K. Lakshman said practising law was one of the noble professions and one must do it with utmost dedication to ensure justice. He urged the law students to understand the fundamental principals of law.

Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University S.V. Kota Reddy said the event was being hosted to help law students fine-tune their advocacy skills and improve their confidence before they step inside a court room.

Dean, VSL, Benarji Chakka, university registrar Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, faculty convenor Sneha Goud and others were present.