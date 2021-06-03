Prameelamma to head A.P. Mahila Congress

All India Congress Committee (AICC) member K. Prameelamma of Tirupati has been nominated as the State president of Mahila Congress on Thursday.

Hailing from a family of freedom fighters in Chittoor district, Ms. Prameelamma held various positions in the Congress party’s hierarchy and frontal organisations.

The All India Mahila Congress secretary Hazeena Syed made the announcement at a virtual meeting on Thursday.

Ms. Prameelamma, who replaced Ganga Bhavani, thanked the national president Sushmita Dev and APCC president S. Sailajanath for the nomination.