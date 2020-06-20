Prakasam police receive SKOCH award for ‘Abhay’

Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal was conferred with the prestigious “Atmanirbhar Bharat 65th National SKOCH Award- 2020” for the woman-friendly initiative, ‘Abhay’, on Saturday.
The award in the District Governance Category was conferred online by SKOCH group Chairman Samir Kochar.
After the gangrape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian, the SP started the pilot ‘Drop home’ and ‘Escort home’ services for stranded women between 9.00 p.m. and 5.00 a.m., taking inspiration from the Disha Act enacted by the State Government.
The service became an instant-hit and was utilised by many women. Soon the services were replicated in other districts and States across the nation, noted the jury.
The SP also won SKOCH Award-2019 for Junior Investigation Officers Project, 7th G-Files Award and Tech Sabha Award in the past.
Elated over getting the award, the SP said: “The recognition will motivate the Prakasam police department to provide better services to the citizens by using technology innovatively.”
Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police(DGP) D. Gautam Sawang appreciated the SP for winning the award.
