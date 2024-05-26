GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Practising yoga necessary to maintain physical and mental health, says NTR District Joint Collector

Published - May 26, 2024 08:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

NTR District Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar participated as the chief guest in the valedictory of the free summer yoga classes, organised by the Amaravati Yoga and Aerobics Association, at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium in Vijayawada on May 26 (Sunday), and handed over certificates of appreciation to participants. Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the importance of how yoga can reduce one’s dependency on medicines and how it is necessary to maintain one’s physical and mental health.

