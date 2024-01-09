GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Practise yoga to lead a disciplined life, students told

January 09, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - TUNI

The Hindu Bureau
Students performing yoga asanas during the 47th anniversary celebrations, Josh, at Sri Prakash Educational Institutions at Tuni-Payakaraopeta campus in the Kakinada district on Tuesday.

TUNI

 Nearly 1,500 students enthralled the audience with their cultural, folk and martial arts performances during the 47th anniversary celebrations, ‘Josh’, at Sri Prakash Educational Institutions at Tuni-Payakaraopeta campus in the Kakinada district on Tuesday.

 The girls stole the hearts of the audience with performances of martial arts, Silambam (Karrasamu) and Kashmiri dance. Former chairman of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Bollineni Krishnaiah has stressed the need for quality education.

Chief Executive Officer of Basavatharakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute Kurapati Krishnaiah, former Special Secretary of Andhra Pradesh K. Lakshmi Narayana, Managing Director of Advanced Mining Technologies Pvt Ltd Nadella Venkata Subbarao and Managing Director of Pratap Industries Y.V.S. Chalapathy Rao interacted with the students during the cultural session. Dr. Krishnaiah has lauded the yogaasanas performed by the students for more than half an hour. He has appealed to the students to practise yoga to lead a disciplined life.

Mr. Lakshmi Narayana has observed that every child is equipped with unique talents and those should be explored in the school . Prakash Educational Institutions (Tuni-Payakaraopeta) Secretary and correspondent Ch.V.K. Narasimha Rao and Sri Prakash Educational Society president Kantipudi Narendra Babu shared the illustrious journey of the educational institution.

