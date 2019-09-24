Post Art.370 abrogation, J&K, Ladakh will prosper: BJP MP

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been an integral part of India and the abrogation of Article 370, which had conferred special status on the State, will usher in all-round development of both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, said BJP national spokesperson and MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

Addressing a meeting at a convention centre here on Monday, Ms. Lekhi said there was no doubt that Article 370 had been temporary in nature ever since it was incorporated in the Constitution. Even the architect of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar had opposed the Article 370, through which only three families had benefited, she said.

Tracing the sequence of events which had necessitated the inclusion of Article 370, Ms. Lekhi said that soon after independence, many princely States had signed the Treaty of Accession with India, including Hyderabad, Jamnagar and Jammu and Kashmir.

Due to persistent pressure from Sheik Abdullah, the then PM Jawaharlal Nehru had deputed Gopalaswami Ayyangar to look into the issue, and the latter saw to it that the special powers were conferred on Jammu and Kashmir by incorporation of Article 370. Subsequently, development of J&K had taken a back seat and terrorism grew. The abrogation of Article 370 had removed all restrictions on investment in the two Union Territories and anyone could invest there now, she said.

At SRMU

Ms. Lekhi visited the SRM University in Amaravati (SRMU) and exhorted the students at to realise their potential in order to achieve overall development and to make their contributions for country’s progress. Ms. Lekhi explained various women empowerment schemes of the Central government and other programmes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and MUDRA Yojana.