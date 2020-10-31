‘Positive’ trend continues in South Coastal Andhra

226 new coronavirus cases reported in Nellore, Prakasam

Continuing the positive trend, over double the number of persons recovered from coronavirus when compared to fresh admissions in Nellore and Prakasam in the last 24 hours.

Health situation improved further in Nellore district which reported zero deaths during the period and the toll remained unchanged at 486.

With one more succumbing to the disease, the toll increased marginally to 571 in Prakasam district, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Friday night.

The health professionals in the region have reasons to cheer as the region registered a healthy recovery rate of 97.15% with 1,16,822 of the 1,20,243 patients having recovered so far, while 0.87% of the persons succumbed to the viral disease in the two districts.

Nellore district accounted for 59,521 recoveries and Prakasam district the rest.

While 226 persons, including 80 in Nellore district, tested positive for the disease in the region during the period, 511, including 397 in Prakasam district won the battle against the disease.

The caseload came further down to 2,850 in the region with Nellore district accounting for 1,455 patients and Prakasam district the rest.

Candle-light rally

Meanwhile, leading a candle light rally, in-charge Nellore District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad patted the health professionals for the 24 x 7 medical care provided to the patients.

He underscored the need for people taking all precautionary measures to avoid contracting the viral disease.