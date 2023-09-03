HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Poshan Maah’ utsavams held at all Anganwadi centres

The importance of nutritious diet is explained to pregnant and lactating women at about 55,600 Anganwadi Centres as part of the celebrations, said the WD&CW Department officers.

September 03, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Anganwadi staff celebrating ‘Poshan Maah’ with pregnant and lactating women at an Anganwadi Centre in Machilipatnam on Saturday.

Anganwadi staff celebrating ‘Poshan Maah’ with pregnant and lactating women at an Anganwadi Centre in Machilipatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department were celebrating ‘Poshan Maah’ utsavams in the Anganwadi Centres across the State.

“Poshan Maah’, aimed at enlightening mothers on the importance of taking a nutritious diet, was being celebrated in about 55,600 Anganwadi Centres, said the WD&CW Department officers.

During ‘Poshan Maah’, dieticians and doctors will explain to pregnant and lactating women the need to take healthy diet, said Krishna District WD&CW Project Director, S. Suvarna.

“Instructions have been given to the Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), Anganwadi supervisors, workers and ayahs to display the YSR Sampoorna Poshana Kits and explain to the beneficiaries the importance of consuming nutritional diet,” the PD told The Hindu on Sunday.

“In all, 1,707 Anganwadi Centres are there in Krishna district, in which 15,954 pregnant and lactating women were enrolled in eight projects,” Ms. Suvarna said.

The CDPOs and the Anganwadi staff will conduct meetings and display milk, leafy vegetables, pulses and eggs during the utsavams, the PD said.

“The dieticians will explain the importance of consuming millets, ragi malt, chikkies and other nutritious foods to the mothers,” Ms. Suvarna said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.