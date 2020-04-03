Port operations to be resumed by allowing workers

Additional Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta on Friday said that resumption of operations at the Kakinada anchorage port was being given top priority and nearly 6,000 workers were being allowed to attend to their duties at the port during the lockdown period.

Mr. Harish Kumar, Special Officer on COVID Containment for the Eluru Range, told reporters here, “We are issuing passes allowing the movement of more than 6,000 workers associated with the Kakinada anchorage port to ensure resumption of the port operations.”

The operations have been badly hit since the clamping of the lockdown as workers could not arrive at the port.

Support to aqua sector

“We have realised that smooth transportation of shrimp and other logistics of the aquaculture on the national highway in the Eluru range requires police intervention. Special focus will be on this task in the coming days,” said Mr. Harish Kumar.

He enquired about the lockdown implementation at the inter-district and State borders (with Chattisgarh and Odisha) with East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi.

Mr. Harish Kumar has pledged humanitarian support for the rescue and care of the migrants stranded in the Eluru range.

50,000 cases

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eluru Range, K.V. Mohan Rao on Friday said that cases against 50,000 vehicle owners have been registered for violating the lockdown guidelines across the range.

“A fine of ₹1.29 crore has been collected from the offenders. However, the vehicles carrying edible oil, shrimp, aqua seed and feed, fruits and vegetables are being allowed to move on the roads,” said Mr. Mohan Rao during his inspection of the inter-district check-posts in the Amarapuram police division on Friday.