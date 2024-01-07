GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Poornahuti marks conclusion of Bhavani Deeksha Viramana at Durga temple in Vijayawada

More than 2.5 lakh devotees visited the temple during the five-day relinquishment of the dekasha, say the temple officials, adding that rush would continue until January 9

January 07, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Priests performing the poornahuti at the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Priests performing the poornahuti at the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The five-day Bhavani Deeksha Viramana (the relinquishment of the vow) concluded on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri, here, on January 7 (Sunday). More than 2.5 lakh devotees thronged the temple during these five days. 

The temple priests performed ‘poornahuti’ at the yagasaala near the Sivalayam atop Indrakeeladri at around 10.30 a.m, marking the conclusion of the Bhavani Deeksha Viramana. Amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns, the priests offered a silk sari, pieces of sandalwood, ghee, flowers and fruits to the homagundam. They showered ‘aaseerwachanam’ (blessings) on the devotees. A huge homagundam constructed at Indrakeeladri downhill was used by the devotees to deposit their ‘Irumudi’ they brought on their heads.

Devotees offering coconuts to the homagundam at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Devotees offering coconuts to the homagundam at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Even as the relinquishment concluded with the poornahuti, the temple authorities said they were expecting the rush to continue till January 9 (Tuesday). Arrangements have been made accordingly, they said.  

Thousands of Bhavanis, after taking a holy dip in the Krishna river, made a beeline for the Kanaka Durga temple since midnight. They offered special pujas to the Goddess, marking the relinquishment of their deekshas. Circumambulation of the Indrakeeladri is mandatory (Giri Pradakshina) for the devotees who observed the deeksha. 

Some devotees made the ‘Giri Pradakshana’ on January 7 (Sunday) and the roads were painted red with the devotees turning up in the traditional red robes. They chanted ‘Bhavani Mata ki jai’, ‘Jai Bhavani Jai Jai Bhavani’ as the devotees thronged the temple to relinquish their deeksha.

Devasthanam Chairman Karnati Rambabu, Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao and others were present.  The temple authorities said that all arrangements were made to ensure hassle-free darshan for the devotees.

Elaborate arrangements were made along the route from the Vinayaka temple on Canal Road to Antaralayam of Goddess Kanaka Durga. Anna Prasdam was provided to the devotees.

