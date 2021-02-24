Poll debacle: blame game in TDP ahead of Naidu’s visit to Kuppam

TDP president will hold series of meetings during his three-day visit

Blame game in the TDP over the party’s drubbing in the panchayat elections in Kuppam Assembly constituency has reached its zenith on the eve of its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s three-day visit to his home turf.

Kuppam, which has remained a stronghold for Mr. Naidu ever since 1989, gave a jolt to the TDP in the panchayat elections. The YSRCP won the elections in all the four mandals – Kuppam, Ramakuppam, Shantipuram and Gudupalle.

Mr. Naidu’s sudden plan to visit the constituency is being viewed as a “damage control” measure with elections to the mandal parishads, Municipalities and Municipal Corporations round the corner.

A meeting to chalk out an action plan for Mr. Naidu’s visit witnessed unruly scenes after a majority of the cadre blamed the local leaders, who included Manohar, the personal secretary of Mr. Naidu(Kuppam), MLC G. Srinivasulu, and constituency in-charge P.S. Munirathanam, for the party’s rout.

Interestingly, Mr. Manohar and Mr. Munirathnam announced that they would be quitting their posts.

It was alleged that party leaders chose to be silent even as the YSRCP cadres went all out to face the elections under the direct supervision of Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy.

YSRCP threat

Meanwhile, a tense atmosphere gripped the constituency after the YSRCP leaders threatened to prevent Mr. Naidu from visiting Kuppam.

TDP district president Pulivarthi Nani and MLC B.N. Rajasimhulu told the media in Kuppam that the party would not tolerate any disturbance from the YSRCP.

Deputy SP (Palamaner) said that tight vigil would be in place for Mr. Naidu’s visit.

As per the itinerary, Mr. Naidu would enter Kuppam constituency via Gudupalle by road from Bengaluru airport on Thursday.

Mr. Naidu is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with the cadres of Gudupalle, Shantipuram, Ramakuppam, Kuppam (rural and Municpality).