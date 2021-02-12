Poll Commission call centre receives 196 plaints on first day

Mr. Ramesh Kumar said the Commission Secretary K. Kanna Babu and Additional DG N. Sanjay were personally supervising the smooth functioning of the Centre.

The State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Friday said the poll-related complaints received by the Call Centre (08662466877) established for the purpose were being monitored on a real time basis and remedial action was being taken.

The Centre, which started functioning on Thursday, received 196 complaints from the 13 districts of the State on the first day and the respective district officials had been asked to initiate necessary measures, he said.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar said the Commission Secretary K. Kanna Babu and Additional DG N. Sanjay were personally supervising the smooth functioning of the Centre.

Of the total 196 complaints received, five were from Srikakulam, six from Vizianagaram, 19 from Visakhapatnam, 29 from East Godavari, 14 from West Godavari, 24 from Krishna, 19 from Guntur, 16 from Prakasam, six from Nellore, 21 from Kurnool, 11 from Kadapa, 23 from Chittoor and three from Anantapur.