GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Political families holding sway for decades responsible for backwardness of Vizianagaram, Srikakulam districts: Pulsus Group CEO

Mass migration of middle aged people in search of greener pastures is causing untold miseries, says Gedela Srinubabu

April 07, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Pulsus Group CEO Gedela Srinubabu addressing a roundtable in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Pulsus Group CEO Gedela Srinubabu addressing a roundtable in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

A few political families that have been pulling the strings in the corridors of power for the last five decades are responsible for the backwardness of the Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, alleges A.P. Backward Classes Association leader Gedela Srinubabu.

Addressing the media after conducting a roundtable on the backwardness of and opportunities in the North Andhra region here on Sunday, Mr. Srinubabu, who is also CEO of Pulsus Group, said thousands of youngsters were being forced to migrate to other cities in search of greener pastures because of continued backwardness and closure of industries in Vizianagaram district.

“While the political families are getting richer with each passing year, the people’s income sources are dwindling. The mass migration of middle aged people is causing untold miseries for the elderly people,” Mr. Srinubabu observed.

He promised to create employment opportunities for the youth by expanding the activities of his group in backward region.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / migration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.