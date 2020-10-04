Police Seva app clocks 35,000 downloads in 48 hours

With 137 features, it is the first of its kind, says DGP

As many as 35,000 people downloaded the AP Police Seva app in the first two days. The app, launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy a few days ago, was made available in the playstore on October 1.

It will be monitored round-the-clock from the Tech Tower in the AP Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri by a team of officers and experts.

It will provide many services of the police and the AP Women’s Commission. It will be available with all Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshulu (MSKs) and people can walk into the village secretariats and avail themselves of the services through MSKs.

In 48 hours, 4,278 complainants downloaded FIRs, 3,081 searched for their vehicles, 120 persons registered for serving through community policing, 654 persons searched for missing persons, 492 searched for unidentified dead bodies, 155 filed petitions, 385 complainants searched for recovered property and 68 persons applied for house monitoring.

“With about 137 features, the app is the first of its kind and non-existent even in developed countries,” said Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang, adding it would provide access to justice and serve all sections of people.

Other information

The app also contained information related to hospitals, blood banks, drug stores, accident-prone areas, women’s safety, cyber safety, access to various social media groups, facility to check information posted in social media platforms, all important and emergency phone numbers, road mapping and nearest police station, Mr. Sawang said.

“The AP Police have won 37 technology awards in one year for making innovations in technology. The new app is aimed at improving accessibility, transparency and accountability to the public. It will also improve responsibility among the police,” said the DGP.

G. Pala Raju, Deputy Inspector General (DIG-Technical Services) said the app was directly connected to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networking System (CCTNS), a nation-wide network.

Public could contact the police in any emergency by just dialling the phone numbers available in the app and save lives in case of accidents, natural calamities, crime and other incidents, the DIG said.