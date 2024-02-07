Police seize ₹60 lakh cash in Kurnool border

February 07, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Kurnool police seized ₹60 lakh cash near the Panchalingala checkpost at the inter-state border on Wednesday. The unaccounted cash was being shifted from Hyderabad to Bengaluru.

As part of their heightened vehicle checks conducted along the border ahead of the general elections, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police, along with their counterparts from Kurnool Taluk, conducted a joint operation when and busted the cash being transported in a private travels bus.

Jeelani and Suman, the two persons held were found to be employees of a private insurance company, who could not provide any proper documentation for the cash they were carrying. The Income Tax department has been alerted for further action.