Police raid Narayana Medical College in Nellore of Andhra Pradesh

They question Narayana’s family members and office staff; Nellore Rural MLA condemns the raid

February 09, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
P. Narayana

Police officials, accompanied by members of allied agencies, conducted raids at the Narayana Medical College campus, belonging to TDP leader and former Minister P. Narayana here on Friday.

The police gathered around and laid siege to the campus, while questioning members of Mr. Narayana’s family as well as office staff. Several TDP leaders and workers landed at the spot upon hearing the news through news channels and social media, creating palpable tension in the vicinity.

It is reliably learnt that Mr. Narayana’s wife P. Rama Devi was also questioned by the police officials on various issues.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy condemned the raid as ‘uncalled for’ and dubbed it an act of political vendetta against the rival party leader. “As the elections approach, we can see more such acts of intolerance by the ruling party,” he said.

