Andhra Pradesh

Police organise ‘Run for Unity’, band show

Police organised a ‘Run for Unity’ and band shows as part of the ongoing Police Commemoration Day programmes on Tuesday.

West Godavari district Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Narayan Naik inaugurated the run at Eluru town. Rallies were conducted at Tadepalligudem and other places. ASP, Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), CIs, SIs and other officers participated.

At Machilipatnam, SP M. Ravindranath Babu flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’. Similar programmes were held at Gudivada and other places in the district.

In Vijayawada, police organised a band show which impressed the public.

