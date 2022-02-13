Police officer, villager hurt in bull races on A.P.-Karnataka border

Two persons, including a police officer, were injured in two separate bull races (Chittoor version of ‘Jallikattu’) on Andhra-Karnataka border on Sunday.

Deputy SP (Kolar Gold Fields) Muralidharan was inspecting the bull race at Thanimadugu village of Bangarpet taluq of Kolar district, a few km away from the Kuppam border, when a rope tied to a raging bull got entwined with the police officer’s legs, leading to abrasions. He was rushed to PES Medical College Hospital at Kuppam. After treatment, he was discharged.

In another incident, a person from neighbouring Vaniyambadi of Tamil Nadu was injured in the bull race at Karlagattu village of Shantipuram mandal in the district.

The injured, identified as Vinayagam (22), had brought his bull for participation in the race. When the event was about to conclude, he tried to catch the rope tied to the running bull. His hand got entangled and he was dragged for several metres.

With multiple abrasions and bleeding injuries, he was rushed to PES Medical College Hospital and was treated as an outpatient, according to the Kuppam rural police.