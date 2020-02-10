Police foil suicide bid by youth at Pakala

The Pakala police on Sunday evening foiled the suicide bid of a 20-year-old youth by reaching to him in time while he was lying on a railway track.

According to information, a team led by Pakala Sub Inspector K. Rajasekhar swung into action after receiving a call on Dial 100 from a friend of his, who informed them that his friend was about to commit suicide on the railway track near Pakala.

Quick response

When the police contacted the youth, whose mobile number was provided by his friend, he gave incoherent answers, and later, switched off his mobile.

Locating the youth at Rompicherla Cross, police rushed towards the track at Muddalapalle village and found him lying there.

Mr Rajasekhar and two constables ran towards him and removed him from the track just in time, as a goods train passed the track a couple of minutes later.

The police said that the youth, an electrician, had fallen in love with a widow of his village and wanted to marry her. As the family members did not entertain the proposal, the youth, dejected over the turn of things, decided to take the extreme step.

The SI told The Hindu that as the youth had not completed the legal age of 21, counselling would be given to him and family members and the woman as well.

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar complimented Mr Rajasekhar and his team on the timely response.

Those in distress can call helpline 100.