HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Police foil ‘Shankarava Deeksha’ planned by AgriGold victims

Many leaders who reached Vijayawada from various districts were arrested and shifted to the police stations

September 15, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The NTR Commissionerate police foiled ‘Chalo Vijayawada’, a State-wide protest, planned by the AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association from all districts in the city on Friday.

The AgriGold victims, who lost their amount in the AgriGold group, proposed to organise ’Shankarava Deeksha’ at Gymkhana Ground in Vijayawada, demanding that the government payback the deposits to all the victims in the State.

About 19 lakh victims, who deposited huge amount in AgriGold, lost their money in the multi-crore scam, which was said to be the major fraud in the State.

The victims who launched protests, rallies, relay fasts and dharnas over the last few years to press their demands, planned to organise ’Shankarava Deeksha’ on Friday.

Police said that there was no permission for ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ and arrested the AgriGold victims, who reached Vijayawada, at the bus and railway stations.

They shifted the leaders and the victims to various police stations.

With the AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association shifting the venue of the protest to CPI office, police arranged barricades at the party office and arrested the leaders who reached the CPI office.

The victims allege that government was using police force on them instead of paying the deposits and was trying to suppress the agitation.

Tension mounted in the city as police deployed heavy forces at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), Railway station and at the CPI office.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.