November 10, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - GUNTUR

A remodelled building for the Police Dog Squad was inaugurated by Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal on November 9 (Thursday).

At present, six dogs—Tiger (sniffer), Foxy (tracker), Shadow (tracker), Bittu (sniffer), Cherry (sniffer) and Beako (sniffer)—are in the squad.

The dog squad play a crucial role in the investigation of grievous crimes. The canines help trace the whereabouts of the perpetrators and gather evidence, the SP said.