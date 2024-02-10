GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police destroy illicit liquor after cordon-and-search operation in Kurnool

A special party led by Deputy SP Vijay Sekhar rushed to the locality in the early hours and performed the raid

February 10, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel displaying a seizure of ID liquor stocks and utensils during a cordon and search operation at Bangarupeta locality in Kurnool on Saturday.

Police personnel displaying a seizure of ID liquor stocks and utensils during a cordon and search operation at Bangarupeta locality in Kurnool on Saturday.

The police destroyed 1900 litres of fermented jaggery wash, 250 litres of ID liquor and vessels used for illicit brewing of liquor, after conducting raids at Bangarupeta locality on the outskirts of Kurnool city on Saturday.

Superintendent of police G. Krishnakanth told the media that a special party led by Deputy SP Vijay Sekhar rushed to the locality in the early hours and performed a cordon and search operation. The seizures were made from various hideouts maintained in the locality. Later, a counselling session was arranged for the residents to keep them away from illicit liquor brewing and involvement with gangs operating contraband trades.

The SP asked the public to inform the police through Dial 100 or their respective area police stations whenever they came across contraband activities such as ID liquor brewing.

In another incident, the police, on Saturday, seized 288 liquor sachets of made in Karnataka on the outskirts of Brahmasamudram mandal headquarters in Anantapur district. Two persons from nearby Edikera village, Veeradas and Mallesh, were taken into custody, and a motorbike was seized.

The police said the duo procured the liquor stocks from a bar in Sirivalam town in the bordering Karnataka state and sold them in the rural areas of Kalyanadurgam revenue division for a profit. Meanwhile, the railway police on Saturday, arrested two youths at the Adoni railway station in Kurnool district and seized liquor bottles worth ₹1 lakh made in Karnataka. A case was registered.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.