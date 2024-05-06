GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police declare red zone in Vijayawada in wake of Modi’s election campaign

About 5,000 police force would be deployed for bandobust and traffic diversions announced as part of security, says Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna

May 06, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Sniffer dog squad team conducting a search at M.G. Road, on Monday, as part of route checking for Modi’s roadshow scheduled in Vijayawada on May 8.

The NTR Commissionerate police announced red zone (no flying zone) in Krishna and NTR districts, in wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vijayawada on May 8. In all, 5,000 police force, including para military, Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP), law and order, Armed Reserve and other wings would be deployed as security for the PM’s tour, police said.

Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna, who reviewed security for Modi’s road show, with IGP K.V. Mohan Rao, AIG M. Ravindranath Babu, DIG Gopinath Jatti, SPs Mallika Garg and Vakul Jindal, on Monday, said that the area between Gannavaram Airport and Prakasam Barrage, and the M.G. Road from Old Police Control Room (PCR) to Benz Circle (on both sides) has been declared as red zone.

“Flying of drones or balloons are prohibited in the red zone. Stern action would be taken against the violators,” the Police Commissioner warned.

The police officers checked the route bandobust along the national highway from Gannavaram Airport to PVP Mall, Benz Circle to the Airport and from the mall to Benz Circle, where Mr. Modi will participate in a roadshow on May 8, in Vijayawada. Police checked the route with area domination, road opening parties, rope party, cut-off, roof top, anti-sabotage check parties, sniffer dog and other squads along the national highway.

Mr. Ramakrishna directed the officers to take all measures in wake of the PM’s roadshow. The Krishna district police have planned to arrange tight security at the Gannavaram Airport for Modi’s election campaign. Meanwhile, police announced traffic regulations and diversions for the PM’s election campaign in Vijayawada. Traffic will be diverted to avoid congestion and as part of VIP bandobust, police said.

