HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Police book cases against Telugu Desam Party activists for violating prohibitory orders

Responding to the bandh call given by the TDP, many party leaders staged dharnas and rasta rokos, though Section 144 and Section 30 of Police Act were in force.

September 12, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The NTR- and the Krishna district police registered cases against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadres, who violated the prohibitory orders and staged protests on September 11.

Responding to the bandh call given by the TDP, many party leaders staged dharnas and rasta rokos, though Section 144 and Section 30 of Police Act were in force.

“About 15 cases have been registered against those who tried to disrupt law and order in NTR Commissionerate,” said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua on September 12 said the Gudivada police booked cases against the activists who staged protests violating the orders.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.