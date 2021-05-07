Andhra Pradesh

Police appeal people to stay indoors

The curfew being implemented from noon to 6 a.m. continued for the second day on Thursday. Consumers, however, moved around till 1 p.m. running around for their needs. The police have appealed to them on public address systems to return home quickly as the curfew was meant for their safety.

The RTC drivers were seen pouring sanitiser on the palms of passengers in the buses. There was no social distancing with all the seats occupied by the passengers. A driver said that they were forced to carry more passengers to enable them reach their destinations within the limited time.

Autorickshaws did brisk business by accommodating more commuters, even as they charged high fares.

