Pleasant darshan at Arasavilli on the day of Ratha Saptami

Compared to the previous years, devotees witnessed a hassle-free darshan of Lord Sri Suryanarayana Swamy in the historic Sun God temple located at Arasavilli of Srikakulam on the day of Ratha Saptami. With the arrival of hundreds of devotees from different parts of Andhra Pradesh and other States, the temple wore a festive look from early hours of Friday.
The festival of Surya Jayanti began with Ksheerabhisekham (an offering of milk poured on the deity) under the supervision of Swami Swatmanandendra of Visakhapatnam Sarada Peetham and Chief Priest Ippili Sankara Sarma. Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly Tammineni Sitharam, public representatives of North Andhra region had darshan during the time of Ksheerabhishekam. With the introduction of VIP pass system, unauthorised persons were not allowed in the VIP queue line. It prevented chaos which was witnessed every year. The donors were allowed in a special queue line to ensure hassle-free darshan as majority of them were senior citizens.
With the support of volunteers, Indian Red Cross Society Chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao, Srikakulam Arya Vysya Sangham President Tammana Bhaskar organised service activities for devotees. Prasadam and water packets were distributed at the temple premises. Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas and Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar monitored the arrangements.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath