Andhra Pradesh

Sun God temple in Srikakulam gears up for Ratha Saptami festival

The Sun God temple decked up for Ratha Saptami, at Arasavilli in Srikakulam district on Tuesday.  

The historic Sun God temple has geared up for celebrating the Ratha Saptami festival on February 19.

The district administration will allow devotees in queues from Thursday night itself to watch Ksheerabhishekam. Over one lakh devotees are expected to come and offer their prayers to Lord Sri Suryanarayana Swamy.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas said that unauthorised persons will not be allowed in VIP queues. He said that VIPs should obtain passes from the RDO’s office to get proper protocol and darshan. He said that donors would be allowed till Friday 10 a.m. in exclusive queues.

Special queues have been created for ₹100 ticket holders. Devotees can have darshan in free queues also.

“People have to park their cars and bikes on the 80-feet Road. Traffic diversion rules will be in force from Thursday evening to Saturday morning,” said Mr. Mahendra while speaking to reporters.

