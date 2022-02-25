PF account scam will be probed, says GMC Commissioner

They bend their backs to sweep the roads, they work in most challenging situations exposing themselves to stench, heat and dust and yet they get a pittance, as the outsourcing agencies take a huge cut in salaries. Sanitary personnel are at their wit’s end in most municipalities and corporations.

But all this is going to change in Guntur as the Municipal Commissioner Nishant Kumar has started a novel initiative ``Meet the Commissioner,’’ every Thursday to lend an ear to the grievances of sanitary personnel.

“We have noticed that the outsourcing agencies employing sanitary personnel are not crediting the PF amounts to EPF. While the GMC is crediting ₹15,000 to sanitary personnel, we have found that the agencies are giving them only about ₹8,000. We will launch an inquiry into the whole episode,’’ said the Commissioner.

The Commissioner said that the programme would be held every Thursday.