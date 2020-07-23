People hiding cold, fever fearing social boycott in Vizianagaram

Even as the COVID-19 cases continue to surge by the day, people suffering from common fever, cold and cough in Vizianagaram district are growing hesitant to approach a doctor, fearing the stigma surrounding the virus.

The officials say that people are hiding even common fever, fearing that they would face a social boycott.

‘No need to panic’

Saying that fever and common cold are quite common in the rainy season, especially in July and August, Vizianagaram District Medical Officer J. Ravikumar urged the people not to panic and consult a doctor without hesitation.

“Loss of taste and smell are the immediate symptoms of coronavirus and people with those symptoms must undergo COVID-19 tests,” says Dr. Ravikumar.

Referring to case reported from Bobbili in which a person died of heart stroke after learning that he had contracted the infection, Dr. Ravikumar says people who have been tested positive are recovering at Maharaja Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), a designated COVID hospital, at Nellimarla. Services of the designated private COVID-19 hospitals would be utilised when the bed strength at the MIMS hospital and COVID Care Center at JNTU College will fall short to accommodate the patients.

‘2,000 beds available’

“We have identified private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment in view of the sharp rise in the cases. However, there is no need to take their support immediately as around 2,000 beds are available at present,” says Dr. Ravikumar.

Meanwhile, Lok Satta leader Bhisetti Babji has urged the government to allow private hospitals to admit COVID-19 patients under the Aarogyasri scheme.

Aarogyasri scheme

“The State government is spending a huge amount of money on the Aarogyasri scheme. But, many private hospitals are unwilling to admit COVID patients saying that the government package is not adequate. The government should hold talks with private hospitals and find a solution as the available beds would not be sufficient in the coming days,” he adds.