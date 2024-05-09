Pawan vows to protect the fundamental rights of Muslims 

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has promised to fight on behalf of the Muslims if their fundamental rights were endangered and strive for the welfare of minorities as a whole. Addressing a public meeting at Panja Centre in Vijayawada West Assembly constituency here on Thursday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the JSP-TDP-BJP alliance was averse to doing vote bank politics.

Right from the destruction of Amaravati to the appalling law and order situation, the alliance would fight to bring the State back into the reckoning, he stated.

He recalled that he had advocated a small capital that could be incrementally expanded, but it was Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who insisted that the development of Amaravati needed at least 55,000 acres. What he ultimately did was to dismember Amaravati to the detriment of thousands of farmers. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s about-turn on Amaravati had devastating consequences for the entire State.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) scrapped a host of welfare schemes that were implemented by the TDP government. He said a towering statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was installed in Vijayawada city, but in reality Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy made a mockery of the Constitution. The YSRCP government was an all-round failure. Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

he also appealed to the people to vote for the alliance if they wished to have a bright future. Vijayawada Lok Sabha candidate Kesineni Sivanath (TDP), Vijayawada West MLA candidate Y.S. (Sujana) Chowdary (BJP), Vijayawada East MLA candidate Gadde Rammohan (TDP) and Vangaveeti Radhakrishna and others were present.