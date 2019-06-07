‘Will continue to march ahead’

Jana Sena Party chief K. Pawan Kalyan told his party candidates in the recent elections that there is no question of stepping back and the party would continue to march ahead as part of its long-term plan towards bringing in a change in society.

Mr. Kalyan conducted a meeting with the candidates from West Godavari and Krishna districts and discussed the party’s future plan of action.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kalyan said that the party is just four years old and attracted lakhs of voters in the elections which is good progress.

He also thanked everyone who voted the party and its candidates in the elections and said that failure has been an experience for him.

He said that a new Political Affairs Committee along with another committee in view of the coming local body elections would be formed and announced soon. Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that party would soon have a magazine through which it reaches out to the public and its cadre with the party’s ideology and policies. The publication will feature State and international-level policy decisions, opinions of experts and also highlight the issues being faced by the public.

A committee would be formed to decide on the type of content to be published in the periodical that would be launched in September.

Activists stop the convoy

Activists of Kesarapalli village near the Gannavaram airport stopped the convoy of the Jana Sena chief seeking his support in their fight against the establishment of dumping yard in their village.

Mr. Kalyan came out through the sunroof of his SUV and accepted the representation given by the activists.