Pawan Kalyan puts onus of saving VSP on YSRCP government

‘Chief Minister should lead an all-party delegation to the Prime Minister’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has put the onus of saving the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from the prospect of privatisation on the YSRCP government.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should lead an all-party delegation to the Prime Minister and convince him to revoke the Centre’s decision on VSP, the JSP president said on Sunday.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan was in the city to express his solidarity with the steel workers, who had been organising relay hunger strikes for over 260 days under the aegis of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee opposing the decision of the Union government.

Addressing the protesters, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that 32 persons had laid down their lives demanding the establishment of the plant in Visakhapatnam. Farmers had vacated their villages and parted with agricultural lands, while employees had contributed their best to ensure profits for the plant despite non-allocation of captive mines, which put the VSP at a disadvantage compared to SAIL-owned steel plants in the country, he said.

He recalled that 62 MLAs and MPs of the combined State had resigned to their posts in protest against the police firing and demanding the establishment of the steel plant in the Port City.

“In contrast, the YSRCP, which has 151 MLAs and 22 MPs, is content with writing letters to the Prime Minister Minister and passing resolution in the Assembly against privatisation of VSP, apart from holding protests in Delhi,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan observed.

Such mild actions would not make the Centre understand the gravity of the situation, he said.

While extending the support of the JSP to the struggle against privatisation of the VSP, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “Before asking the Centre, the State government should be made responsible. The YSRCP government should form an all-party delegation and lead it.”

One week deadline

Giving one week time to the State government to announce the all-party delegation, he said if there was no positive response, a decision would be taken by other parties and trade unions to exert pressure on it.

The JSP chief also made a dig at the TDP for failing to insist on the Centre to grant captive mines to the VSP after bifurcation of the State.

Referring to his fforts, the JSP president said he had met Home Minister Amit Shah soon after the announcement on the strategic sale of the steel plant, and impressed upon him not to treat VSP like other PSUs as the plant had been established after 32 persons sacrificed their lives for the cause.

JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, porata committee chairmen Ch. Narasinga Rao, Mantri Rajasekhar and D. Adinarayana, and JAC leaders Bolisetty Satyanarayana and Kona Tata Rao were among those who spoke.