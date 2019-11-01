‘Pawan Kalyan is the adopted son of Naidu’

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan is the adopted son of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has said.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he said Mr. Pawan Kalyan had dreamt of becoming the Chief Minister. But his party could win just one seat, and he himself had lost in both the places he contested. “He has no moral right to speak as the people have rejected him outright,” he said.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan has been having a tacit understanding with Mr. Naidu since 2014,” he added.

Before talking about sand shortage, both Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Mr. Naidu should understand that sand could not be mined as all the rivers were in spate.

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, who was present, said, “After many years, we have received good rains, and once the floods recede sand mining will be taken up.”

When Mr. Naidu formed the government in 2014, there were debts of ₹9,700 crore. By 2019, the debts mounted to over ₹2.5 lakh crore, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said.

Critical of Mr. Naidu’s industrial policy, he pointed out that during his rule, three CII summits had been organised, and after each summit Mr. Naidu had projected an investment of over ₹15 lakh crores. “When I sought details from the Ministry of Commerce, it said there were none. This exposes Mr. Naidu’s lies,” he said.