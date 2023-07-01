Pawan Kalyan dares Jagan to speak on State development instead of his personal life

July 01, 2023 05:33 am | Updated 05:33 am IST - BHIMAVARAM

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan on Friday dared Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to speak on his government’s contribution towards development of the State, instead of targeting his personal life.

The 15-day Varahi Yatra concluded on Friday at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, following the joining of a few locals into the JSP.

Addressing the gathering at the last public meeting of the Varahi Yatra here on Friday, Mr. Pawan said; “I grew up in Hyderabad. I have authentic details about your (Mr. Jagan) personal life spent in Hyderabad. However, I cannot stoop to your level to speak on your personal life, as our party draws inspiration from the life of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar”.

Referring to Mr. Jagan’s recent comments on his weddings, Mr. Pawan said that he would not bother about any comments on his personal life. “Our party will speak about the State and issues concerning the people, and demand a response on the measures being taken for development of the State,” he said.

On sand policy, Mr. Pawan alleged that only three companies had benefitted from the sand policy that left nearly 50,000 sand collectors unemployed.

He said that banning liquor would not be possible but the trade could be regulated and the policy could be revised.

“The Jana Sena Party never bothers about election results alone. We are determined to continue our journey irrespective of ‘win or loss’ in the elections,” Mr. Pawan said. Thousands of Jana Sena Party supporters thronged the venue of the public meeting.