GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Patriotic fervour marks Republic Day celebrations at SCR and NDRF battalion

RPF battalions, Scouts and Guides, students of Jack and Jill School and SKCV Children’s Trust performed cultural programmes

January 27, 2024 04:27 am | Updated 04:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan during the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the battalion’s headquarters at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district on Friday.

NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan during the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the battalion’s headquarters at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil unfurled the national flag at the 75th Republic Day celebrations held at Railway Mini Stadium here on January 26 (Friday).

The DRM, along with Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Valleswara B. Thokala, inspected the guard of honour given by of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Scouts and Guides.

Mr. Patil conveyed the Republic Day greetings to railway employees and their families. He read out the General Manager’s message and highlighted the achievements of the Vijayawada division during the current financial year.

RPF battalions, Scouts and Guides, students of Jack and Jill School and SKCV Children’s Trust performed cultural programmes. Additional DRMs D. Srinivas Rao and M. Srikanth, members of SCR Women’s Welfare Organisation, officers of various branches participated in the celebrations.

Also Read | Republic Day celebrations held at Assembly, Secretariat and HC

Meanwhile, NTR Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata participated in the Republic Day celebrations at the Police Commissionerate. Deputy Commissioners of Police Vishal Gunni, Ajita Vajendla, M. Sathi Babu, K. Chakravarthy and other officers were also present.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan unfurled the national flag and inspected the guard of honour at the Battalion Headquarter Guard location at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district.

The Commandant read out the names of officers and NDRF personnel who have been awarded with the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service, Police Medal for meritorious service and gallantry awards.

Later, he distributed sweets to the officers, jawans and children. Children took part in cultural shows. Sports events were conducted for the children of NDRF personnel, said Women Welfare Association president of the unit Aisha Khan.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Republic Day

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.