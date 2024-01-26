GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Republic Day celebrations held at Assembly, Secretariat and HC

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam unfurled the national flag at the State Legislative Assembly

January 26, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Speaker Thammineni Seetharam unfurling the national flag at the Legislative Assembly on Friday as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam unfurling the national flag at the Legislative Assembly on Friday as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Legislative Assembly Speaker, Thammineni Seetharam, on Friday observed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing various welfare programmes for the upliftment of socially and economically backward sections and minorities in the State.

The Speaker said this after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of 75th Republic Day celebrations held at AP Legislative Assembly. The Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju participated in the programme in the Assembly premises.

Meanwhile, AP High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur unfurled the flag at the High Court premises. Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur said that the Indian legal system has been protecting the Constitutional values from January 26, 1950 onwards.

He further added that the courts have been effectively enforcing the rule of law to protect the fundamental rights provided to the citizens in the Constitution of India. The High Court Chief Justice observed that one of the great rights provided to the citizens is the voting rights and suggested that people participate in the elections massively. 

AP Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy participated in the Republic Day programme at the State Secretariat. He added that each and every citizen should strive to protect the values of the democracy.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Republic Day

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.