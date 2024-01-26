Republic Day celebrations held at Assembly, Secretariat and HC

January 26, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Legislative Assembly Speaker, Thammineni Seetharam, on Friday observed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing various welfare programmes for the upliftment of socially and economically backward sections and minorities in the State.

The Speaker said this after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of 75th Republic Day celebrations held at AP Legislative Assembly. The Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju participated in the programme in the Assembly premises.

Meanwhile, AP High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur unfurled the flag at the High Court premises. Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur said that the Indian legal system has been protecting the Constitutional values from January 26, 1950 onwards.

He further added that the courts have been effectively enforcing the rule of law to protect the fundamental rights provided to the citizens in the Constitution of India. The High Court Chief Justice observed that one of the great rights provided to the citizens is the voting rights and suggested that people participate in the elections massively.

AP Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy participated in the Republic Day programme at the State Secretariat. He added that each and every citizen should strive to protect the values of the democracy.