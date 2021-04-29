Patient dies running around ATMs, as hospital insists on cash payment

A corporate hospital’s alleged “pressure” for payment of fee in cash reportedly led to the death of a patient in Rajam of Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

Anjani, 58, came for admission into the hospital on Wednesday. However, the hospital authorities reportedly refused to accept online payment and digital transfer of amount.

The attendants of the patient were forced to visit several ATMs along with her in an autorickshaw to withdraw the amount, with several of them running out of cash. Even before they could arrange the cash, the patient died in the autorickshaw. The driver of the auto abandoned the vehicle as he did not want to carry the body.

A local TV reporter, Rajesh, Red Cross volunteer Penki Chaitnya then arranged a hearse to carry the body to native place V.R. Agrahram of Rajam for cremation.