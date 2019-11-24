Passenger thrown out of train, robbed of ₹40,000 cash near Guntakal

A Bengaluru-based hotel worker Govind Shetty, 50, was thrown out of the Bengaluru-Nanded Express at Thimmamcherla village just before the train was approaching Guntakal station at 6.30 a.m. on Sunday and robbed of ₹40,000 cash and other belongings.

The victim suffered minor head injuries and has been admitted to Guntakal Government Hospital, where he is recovering and out of danger, Guntakal Government Railway Police Inspector G. Gurunath Babu said.

Mr. Govind was travelling from Bengaluru to Mantralayam and three youth in their early thirties boarded the train at Hindupur and befriended him. At Thimmamcherla, they called Mr. Govind to the door making him believe the train was approaching Guntakal station.

Even while the train was in motion, the youth snatched away Mr. Govind’s purse and travelling bag and pushed him out of the door. The GRP has alerted the Raichur and Wadi stations to look out for the youth based on the description given by the victim and they are examining the CCTV footage at Guntakal to ascertain if the three had alighted there.