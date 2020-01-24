Passenger Services Committee inspects facilities in railway stations

Members of the Passenger Services Committee, constituted by the Railway Board, inspected the facilities for passengers on platforms, waiting halls, canteens, food stalls and the toilets on platforms in Eluru, Vijayawada and Tenali railway stations on Friday.

A six-member team comprising of Surinder Bhagat (of Jammu and Kashmir), M.N. Sundar (Tamil Nadu), G.S. Sethi (Jharkhand), Jai. L. Nagwani (Maharashtra), Venkataramani (AP and Telangana) and Reshma Hussain (Rajasthan), along with Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P. Srinivas, Additional DRM (Operations) G. Sumana and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P. Bhaskar Reddy visited the stations and interacted with the passengers.

Mr. Surinder tasted water in the RO plant in Vijayawada station and observed the quality. The members entered into the kitchens and verified the cooking oil and quality of raw material and the hygiene in canteen.

Feeding room

Ms. Reshma walked into the waiting halls meant for women and enquired about the facilities. She asked the DRM to provide feeding room for lactating mothers and improve amenities for special need passengers (Divyangs).

More CCTVs

In Eluru railway station, Mr. Nagwani asked the railway officials to provide ramps and provide more surveillance cameras. Another member, Mr. Sundar checked the expiry dates on the snacks and dairy products displayed in the stalls.

The DRM told the committee members that 76 surveillance cameras were installed in Vijayawada station and more would be fixed with Nirbhaya Fund soon. He gave a power point presentation on the round-the-clock facilities being provided to the passengers at the station.

Mr. Bhaskar Reddy told the committee members that the digital coach guidance system (big LCD TV) was installed at Anakapalle on trail basis and similar one would be arranged at the entrance of Vijayawada station soon.

Good station

“We suggested the railway authorities to arrange battery cars, round-the-clock medical shop, an ATM, scanning at parcel office and other facilities in Vijayawada station. The committee so far visited 180 stations across the country, and the maintenance of Vijayawada station is good and we received the same feedback from the passengers,” said Mr. Venkataramani.

Mr. Sethi said the Fish Pedicure, BMI Health Kiosk and Mobile Accessories stalls commissioned in Vijayawada station under New Innovative Non Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS) were attractive in the station.

The committee members visited the toilets and rest rooms at Tenali station and interacted with the passengers. They will visit Guntur and Sattenapalle stations, Mr. Venkataramani said.

SCR officials E. Santharam, K. Rajendra Prasad, K. Kamalakar Babu, Nusrat M. Mandrupkar and G. Somasekhar Naidu accompanied the team.